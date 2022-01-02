One killed, one injured in crash while attempting to avoid Chesterfield County law enforcement

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car fatal crash that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Pageland.

The accident occurred at 11:49 p.m. on Dec. 31 when a driver of a 1996 Ford Coupe and a passenger were attempting to avoid law enforcement.

The vehicle was driving south on South Pearl Street near Tory Road when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver, a 33-year-old, was transported to the hospital for injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

