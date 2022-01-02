NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina QB Sam Howell to forgo senior season for NFL

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes the ball against North Carolina State during...
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Howell’s decision was not surprising, but he made it official Saturday with a video posted on North Carolina football’s official Twitter account. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick.

The junior will leave college as North Carolina’s most prolific quarterback, with career records in yards passing (10,283) and total offense (11,292).

The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder from Indiana Trail, North Carolina, was a blue-chip recruit out of high school who changed his mind late and signed with the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown instead of Florida State.

Howell thanked teammates, coaches, North Carolina fans and God during his goodbye video.

“I’ll forever be grateful for my time here at Carolina and for all the people who made it so special,” Howell said.

Howell leaves after a disappointing season for the Tar Heels, who started the season ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and favored to win the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division, but finished 6-7 with a bowl loss to South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

