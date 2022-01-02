Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve been well above average all through the Christmas holidays. Many have asked whether we will have a winter at all this year. As you head back to work and school, winter will come back with a vengeance!

Rain - heavy at times

COLD air returns tonight

Mountain snow

Today will bring more rain - which could be heavy at times. There’s a First Alert in effect from today into the morning on Monday.

This will be the last really warm day for a while. Temperatures were in the 70s most of the night. It will be cooler by the time the day is over as a cold front moves through. Rain - with some heavy pockets, is in the picture today through tonight. Some of the heaviest rain will likely fall during the night and start moving out on Monday morning. It looks like the cold air will catch up with the precipitation before it moves on though.

Sunday First Alert Today (WBTV)

The mountains have the possibility of 1-3″ of snow with higher accumulations at the mountain tops. While most of us outside of the mountains won’t see any accumulation (due to a very warm ground), we at least have the possibility of SEEing some snowflakes fall.

After the precipitation moves out on Monday morning, the rest of the day will be dry but cold! Highs only reach the upper 40s. Tuesday will be just as chilly. We will start the day in the mid 20s and highs will be in the upper 40s.

We will return to the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front moves through. That will bring another shot at rain on Thursday. The cold air behind it will bring back highs in the 40s into next weekend.

