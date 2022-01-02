First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread rain and storms are likely Sunday morning and again Sunday evening, with a rain-snow mix to snow possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday will be mild and breezy, with chilly temperatures returning Monday and continuing through next week.

Highs around 70° Sunday; upper 40s for Monday.

Rain and storms are likely for Sunday morning and Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Rain/snow mix possible for the mountains and piedmont early Monday morning.

More widespread rain and possible strong storms are expected overnight into early Sunday, with Sunday morning low temperatures in the lower 60s. After a rainy start to Sunday, there may be a break in the widespread rain around midday, with more rain developing for the evening hours as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Sunday high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

First alert Sunday headlines (WBTV)

A changeover to a rain-snow mix to snow is possible in the NC mountains and northern piedmont Sunday night into early Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the 30s across the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains. Some snow flurries may even be seen across the northern Charlotte Metro area for the early Monday morning commute, yet temperatures are expected to stay above freezing around Charlotte. However, the mountains could see some slick spots on roads and elevated surfaces for the Monday morning commute, with temperatures in the 20s.

Clearing skies and more sunshine are expected for Monday afternoon, with chilly temperatures. Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s for Tuesday, and lower 50s for Wednesday, with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Another cold front will move through by Thursday, with isolated rain possible, and a wintry mix to light snow possible in the NC mountains Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday high temperatures will be in the 50s, with upper 40s by Friday and Saturday.

Stay weather aware through the day Sunday and into early Monday.

