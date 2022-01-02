NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Experts predict COVID surge going into new year

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While 2022 marks a fresh start, medical experts expect to see a rise in COVID-19 case numbers following New Year’s Eve.

US Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn’t expect to see a turning point in the pandemic until weeks from now.

“Given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that’d likely be in a couple of weeks, likely in January.”

The Saturday after New Year’s Eve, more cars than normal stood in the StarMed testing line in Charlotte. Some waited nearly 4 hours to find out their results.

“I’ve started having symptoms,” said one woman in line, Jeane Moore.

“[My husband] tested positive on the 22nd of December. So we’re just kind of trying to see where we are.”

Despite high demand, the holiday weekend kept many local pharmacies closed and shortened hours for testing sites.

While we leave 2021 in the past, experts say we may be bringing surging COVID cases with us in the new year.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Charlotte baby Greyson
First Atrium Health baby of 2022 born in Cabarrus
The body was found near Dekalb Street.
Body found in Shelby, N.C.; police say early investigation shows no obvious signs of foul play
CMS students and teachers will return to school Monday following the holiday break.
Safety top of mind as school set to resume for CMS students, teachers
Two minors arrested for shooting during high school basketball tournament at Catawba College

Latest News

Experts predict COVID surge going into new year
Experts predict COVID surge going into new year
One killed, one injured in crash while attempting to avoid Chesterfield County law enforcement
Novant Health and Atrium welcomes first babies of 2022
Novant Health and Atrium welcomes first babies of 2022
Change this caption before publishing
High Point Police officer runs over pedestrian, investigation underway