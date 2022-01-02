Experts predict COVID surge going into new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While 2022 marks a fresh start, medical experts expect to see a rise in COVID-19 case numbers following New Year’s Eve.

US Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn’t expect to see a turning point in the pandemic until weeks from now.

“Given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that’d likely be in a couple of weeks, likely in January.”

The Saturday after New Year’s Eve, more cars than normal stood in the StarMed testing line in Charlotte. Some waited nearly 4 hours to find out their results.

“I’ve started having symptoms,” said one woman in line, Jeane Moore.

“[My husband] tested positive on the 22nd of December. So we’re just kind of trying to see where we are.”

Despite high demand, the holiday weekend kept many local pharmacies closed and shortened hours for testing sites.

While we leave 2021 in the past, experts say we may be bringing surging COVID cases with us in the new year.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.