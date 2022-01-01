Two minors arrested for shooting during high school basketball tournament at Catawba College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department was able to obtain secure custody orders for two minors who were identified as the shooters during a high school holiday basketball tournament on December 29 at Catawba College.

The minors were located Friday and taken to Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord.

They were charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges forthcoming. The suspects cannot be named at this time due to their ages.

Police said two teenagers- a 13-year-old and 14-year-old - were shot at the Sam Moir Christmas Tournament, a basketball event that featured schools from Rowan County. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened during halftime of West Rowan and North Rowan.

Officials said it started around 8:10 p.m. with a fight near the concession stand in the lobby of Goodman Gymnasium before shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Catawba College, contact Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.