Some Charlotte New Year’s Eve events canceled, citing COVID-19 safety concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While many venues are open to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, however, some decided to close their doors in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses told WBTV that some New Year’s Eve events were canceled because of COVID while keeping staff and customers safe.

Still, most are going on as planned and in full throttle.

Inside Roxbury, an uptown Charlotte nightclub, they have all the makings of a proper party.

“People are really excited that we reopened because we’re the 80s, 90s fun nightclub bar,” owner Jody Sullivan said.

After more than a year shut down in the pandemic, Roxbury is ready to ring in the new year.

“New Year’s Eve, since we’ve been open, is one of our biggest three, four nights of the year,” Sullivan said

COVID-19 is changing what capacity looks like.

“We’ll probably be about 60% of our capacity,” Sullivan said.

Some other places in Charlotte, like NoDa Company Store, chose to shut it down for safety concerns.

The store owners planned to host an outdoor New Year’s Eve party but with COVID cases only going up skyrocketing they are calling it off.

NoDa Company store co-owners Scott Lindsley and Joey Hewell say New Year is one of their biggest business nights.

They’re forfeiting the profits in favor of safety.

“The last thing I would want to wake up to in the new year is any of our staff members saying ‘Oh, love the party but I’m sick now,’” owner Scott Lindsley said. “That, to be honest, made it an easy decision - a heavily frustrating decision but an easy decision.”

As COVID-19 continues to send friends and family to quarantine, those owners hope that the sacrifice will go a long way.

“Now more so than in the past two years, I’ve seen more people getting sick from it - closer to home - more people passing way, more people having to close up their shop,” said NoDa Company Store co-owner Joey Hewell.

City leaders are asking people to take health risks into consideration as North Carolina had another record-breaking day of more than 19,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

“Please do your part,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “That’s what we need you to do, is your part and it can be your New Year’s resolution, that I’m going do my part to do what I can to keep this virus under control and to get our community back to a more normal state.”

