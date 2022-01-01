Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new year is here and 2022 babies are arriving!

Novant Health has welcomed a handful of new babies throughout its different Charlotte-metro locations on New Year’s Day, with the first baby, Jameson Yearwood, born at 12:12 a.m.

Jameson is the baby boy to Aaron and Carly Yearwood, and he was born at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Baby girl Anaia was born at 2:07 a.m. at Novant Health Mint Hill, and Zoey Thompson was born at 6:35 a.m. at Novant Health Huntersville.

Novant Health will continue to announce the names of the babies at the rest of its facilities throughout the day when available.

