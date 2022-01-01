NC DHHS Flu
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022

Novant Health has welcomed a handful of new babies throughout its different locations on New Year’s Day, with the first baby, Jameson Yearwood, born at 12:12 a.m.
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The new year is here and 2022 babies are arriving!

Jameson is the baby boy to Aaron and Carly Yearwood, and he was born at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

ALSO READ: First Atrium Health baby of 2022 born in Cabarrus

Baby girl Anaia was born at 2:07 a.m. at Novant Health Mint Hill, and Zoey Thompson was born at 6:35 a.m. at Novant Health Huntersville.

Novant Health will continue to announce the names of the babies at the rest of its facilities throughout the day when available.

