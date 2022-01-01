High Point Police officer runs over pedestrian, investigation underway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a High Point Police officer struck a pedestrian with a patrol vehicle while on duty.

The officer crashed and struck the pedestrian as they were entering the southbound exit ramp to W Green Drive. The High Point Police Department says the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing, was standing directly in the middle of the travel lane and was not visible to the officer until a collision was imminent.

The pedestrian was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Since the collision involved a High Point officer, the Greensboro Police Department’s traffic unit was requested to conduct the investigation.

This is still an active investigation.

