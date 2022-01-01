Hello, 2022! Strong to severe storms possible tonight/ Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This first day of 2022 will feel much like the end of 2021. The warm and muggy conditions could lead to storms tonight before we clear all of this abnormally warm air out.

Another record could fall today

Storms possible tonight/ Sunday morning

Mountain snow showers Sunday night

Things will remain active through this holiday weekend. Today will be warm and muggy again. The high will be around 76°. The current record is 74°. Showers are possible at any time, but they don’t look terribly widespread. The better chance for rain arrives overnight and into Sunday morning.

7 Day Forecast Jan 1 (WBTV)

Strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out so make sure you have a reliable way to get warnings when you’re sleeping. Gusty winds will be the biggest concern, but an isolated tornado warning can’t be ruled out. The storm potential will move along by midday on Sunday. The rest of the day will still hold the potential for rain. Highs will be close to 70° in the middle of the day but temps will drop through the afternoon.

The chilly air returns on Sunday night. It will likely get to the mountains before all the precipitation is out. That means snow showers are likely. There could even be a few snowflakes in the Foothills Sunday night into Monday morning.

Showers will be likely for everyone else for the Monday morning commute. That’s not exactly how you want to start back for the first day after the holidays. Everyone will feel cooler temperatures as we dry out during the day on Monday. We may not even reach 50° in the afternoon. How’s that for a return to winter?

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool and quiet with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Another front will move through on Thursday. That will bring a chance for showers and highs in the upper 50s. After the front moves through, it will be noticeably cooler again. Highs will fall back to the upper 40s.

