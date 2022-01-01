NC DHHS Flu
First Atrium Health baby of 2022 born in Cabarrus

Baby boy Greyson Lee Evans was born at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health Cabarrus welcomed the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system in Mecklenburg County early Saturday morning.

Evans is the new child of Kyle and Christina Evans. He weighed 7 pounds and 21.26 inches at birth.

Dr. Clara Croce delivered Greyson and Atrium Health says the family is doing well and is happy to celebrate their new bundle of joy.

