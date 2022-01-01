First Atrium Health baby of 2022 born in Cabarrus

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health Cabarrus welcomed the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system in Mecklenburg County early Saturday morning.

Baby boy Greyson Lee Evans was born at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Evans is the new child of Kyle and Christina Evans. He weighed 7 pounds and 21.26 inches at birth.

Dr. Clara Croce delivered Greyson and Atrium Health says the family is doing well and is happy to celebrate their new bundle of joy.

