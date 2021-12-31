NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.(Source: Marisa Fotieo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
‘Clearly a senseless act’: Teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro
Investigators are releasing surveillance photos of the male suspect and the vehicle that the...
Suspect who shot at officers after armed robberies in Gastonia taken into custody
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic’s start, positivity rate above 25 percent
Take a look at all the major stories of 2021.
2021 year in review
Monterius Johnson
Police arrest fifth suspect in murder of 21-year-old found dead near Romare Bearden Park
Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a...
Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee