Warm temperatures, few possible showers to ring in the new year

First Alert: Rain, storms likely Saturday night into Sunday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re wrapping up 2021 in record territory once again before our big cooldown into the first full week of 2022!

  • Warm end to 2021, few showers possible
  • First Alert: Rain, storms likely into Sunday
  • Much cooler, more seasonable by next week

The final day of 2021 is starting off with dense fog advisories in several counties through mid-morning and warm temperatures. With some breaks in the clouds possible at times today, highs should be able to top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s, putting old records at risk once again. A few showers and gusty storms will be possible as we ring in the new year as a warm front lifts to the north. You won’t need the coat for any NYE plans but keep the rain gear handy in case you run into a shower or storm.

New Year’s Day will also be warm, topping out in the mid-70s as scattered showers and a few storms drift northward through the day. By Saturday night, we’ll be watching an approaching line of showers and storms that will bring us impacts into Sunday. A First Alert is in place as rain and storms are likely this weekend, and a few strong to severe storms are possible. Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer!

On the back end of all of this precipitation, some wintry weather will be possible in the mountains as cold air rushes in out of the northwest. As we dry out to start the new work week, wind chills will drop as low as the single digits in the higher elevations to the 20s for the rest of us.

Expect mainly dry and more seasonable conditions for the first week of 2022!

Happy New Year!

Showers for New Year’s - More storms possible Sunday
