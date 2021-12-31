UNC Charlotte classes to be held virtually first two weeks of spring semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say the first two weeks of UNC Charlotte’s spring semester will be held virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, the university sent a message saying classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 10, but all undergraduate and graduate classes will be delivered virtually until Monday, Jan. 24.

School officials say all students and employees who are eligible for a booster shot must have one to continue being exempt from on-campus testing requirements.

“Niner Nation, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our campus community,” the message read.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb at record levels and the more transmissible omicron variant becomes increasingly more prevalent, school officials said it has become necessary to adjust plans for the start of the spring semester.

“While we remain committed to providing our students an on-campus experience, we must do so as safely as possible,” the message read.

By moving to virtual classes for two weeks, officials say they hope to get past the holiday surge of the omicron variant, reduce the spread of the virus in our on-campus population and minimize disruptions to instruction.

University offices will remain open during this time to provide critical services.

Supervisors are asked to work with employees to facilitate teleworking and reduce the risk of community spread.

Officials say the two-week delay in the start of in-person classes does not change any other dates for the spring semester’s academic calendar.

Faculty are asked to provide accommodations to students during the delayed move-in period. Please see more information below.

Residential students are strongly encouraged to delay their return to campus until Jan. 19-23 for the start of in-person classes. Officials say any student who delays their return to campus will receive a credit to their student account.

All residential students must have proof of a COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, on record or a negative re-entry test conducted prior to returning or moving into their residence hall.

School officials say in consideration of those undergraduate students moving into residence halls Jan. 19-21 while classes are in session, UNC Charlotte is making the following accommodations:

For undergraduate students, there will be no assignments due or tests administered Jan. 19-21.

Any undergraduate student who must miss class Jan. 19-21 to move into a residence hall will have their absence excused. Housing and Residence Life will provide verification as necessary.

Faculty members with questions should reach out directly to the Office of Academic Affairs at academicaffairs@uncc.edu

Officials say if you are currently staying at your permanent home away from the Charlotte area, officials encourage you to remain there until the start of in-person classes if you are able.

Prior to the start of in-person classes, students must have proof of a COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, on record or a negative re-entry test conducted prior to returning to class.

Supervisors are asked to work with employees to facilitate teleworking and reduce the risk of community spread from Jan. 4-24, ensuring offices remain open to provide critical services.

All employees must have proof of a COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, on record or a negative re-entry test conducted prior to returning to campus.

Any employee or student who does not meet these vaccination and booster specifications must participate in re-entry and weekly mitigation testing until they are vaccinated and then boosted.

Re-entry testing will be conducted beginning Jan. 4 for employees returning to campus and continuing through Jan. 28 for the entire campus community.

School officials say men’s and women’s basketball games during this time will be conducted without spectators except for a limited number of participants’ family members. Refund information will be communicated to ticket holders soon.

Officials say events scheduled before Monday, Jan. 24, will be postponed or moved to virtual delivery. Event organizers will communicate directly with participants.

“We know these changes will not be without inconvenience for some members of our community, and they were not made without careful consideration and in consultation with public health officials and the UNC System. Most importantly, they were made with the well-being of Niner Nation as our top priority. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation with the omicron variant closely, and we will keep the campus updated through NinerNotices, social media and updates to the Niner Nation Cares website. Thank you for your ongoing patience, flexibility and commitment to keeping your fellow Niners healthy,” a message on UNC Charlotte’s website read.

