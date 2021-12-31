Stretch of Park Road shut down in Charlotte until 4 p.m., police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a stretch of Park Road will be closed in Charlotte until 4 p.m.

The road will be closed in both directions between Princeton Avenue and Lilac Road until about 4 p.m.

Police say there is a detour in place, but officials are asking that drivers find another route to your destination until the road can be opened again.

Earlier in the day, Park Road was closed at Poindexter Drive due to a car that crashed into a pole.

