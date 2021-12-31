NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Stretch of Park Road shut down in Charlotte until 4 p.m., police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a stretch of Park Road will be closed in Charlotte until 4 p.m.

The road will be closed in both directions between Princeton Avenue and Lilac Road until about 4 p.m.

Police say there is a detour in place, but officials are asking that drivers find another route to your destination until the road can be opened again.

Earlier in the day, Park Road was closed at Poindexter Drive due to a car that crashed into a pole.

Earlier in the day, Park Road was closed at Poindexter Drive due to a car that crashed into a...
Earlier in the day, Park Road was closed at Poindexter Drive due to a car that crashed into a pole.(Devin Futrelle/WBTV)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
‘Clearly a senseless act’: Teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro
Investigators are releasing surveillance photos of the male suspect and the vehicle that the...
Suspect who shot at officers after armed robberies in Gastonia taken into custody
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

Latest News

A police chase ended in a deadly crash Thursday in Lancaster County, troopers say.
One killed after police chase ends in crash in Lancaster, authorities say
One killed after police chase ends in crash in Lancaster, authorities say
One killed after police chase ends in crash in Lancaster, authorities say
Medic said they responded to the scene on East Independence Boulevard.
Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Charlotte
Several road closures are planned in uptown Charlotte over the next few days.
Road closures planned in uptown Charlotte for bowl game, NYE celebration