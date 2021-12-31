Rowan-Salisbury Schools experiences “cyber incident”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, December 29, Rowan-Salisbury Schools experienced a cyber incident that led to servers being shut down.

According to a news release, the RSS technology team responded immediately to contain the incident and prevent further impact. This incident resulted in servers being down which affected many internal programs.

In addition, the incident significantly impacted all Windows devices connected to school system network.

“At this time, we have no indication that any sensitive data was accessed inappropriately. It did not impact our financial, payroll, or human resources systems,” Wrote Dr. Tracey Lewis. “Our team is working with the North Carolina Joint Cyber Task Force to restore the system as soon as possible. Their early findings are that this was not a systems failure, but a compromised user account.”

“They will continue to be onsite providing technical support until we are fully functional,” Lewis added. “We are thankful for their service and the hard work of our team. There is a possibility that our systems, including the Internet, will not be completely restored by Tuesday, January 4, when students return, but we will be working with departments to ensure they can operate safely.”

Administrators are asking all staff to please plan for alternative (non-Internet-based) activities for students on Tuesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will be working to have a solution in place prior to the start of the school day on Tuesday, January 4,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.