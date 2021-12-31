Police arrest fifth suspect in murder of 21-year-old found dead near Romare Bearden Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a fifth man and charged him in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old near Romare Bearden Park in October.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Monterius Johnson was arrested Dec. 30 for an unrelated crime. He was then identified as an additional suspect in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Tahajie Howard and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to law enforcement.

Howard was shot near Remount Road but drove to South Mint Street in uptown Charlotte near Romare Bearden Park before dying from his injuries, authorities said.

Jamel Robinson, 21, Takyi Wylie, 20, Pierre McClure, 33, and Gervaris Culp, 24, were each previously charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Howard’s death.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

