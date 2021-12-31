NC DHHS Flu
One person burned in apartment fire in Salisbury, officials say

Crews said the fire was isolated to one unit.
One person was injured in an apartment fire Friday morning in Salisbury.
One person was injured in an apartment fire Friday morning in Salisbury.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man suffered burns in an apartment fire Friday morning in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at an apartment complex off South Main Street.

Crews said the fire was isolated to one unit. They confirmed that a man was taken to the hospital after suffering burns.

According to fire officials, the other residents are without power and the Red Cross is assisting.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

