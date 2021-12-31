One person burned in apartment fire in Salisbury, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man suffered burns in an apartment fire Friday morning in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at an apartment complex off South Main Street.

Crews said the fire was isolated to one unit. They confirmed that a man was taken to the hospital after suffering burns.

According to fire officials, the other residents are without power and the Red Cross is assisting.

