One killed after police chase ends in crash in Lancaster, authorities say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday in Lancaster County, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol, the chase happened around 5:30 p.m., on Bethel Boat Landing Road in Lancaster.

Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, Joseph Hinson, was trying to outrun police when he drove off the road and hit a fence. A backseat passenger died as a result of the crash, according to law enforcement.

Hinson and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, troopers said.

They haven’t said what prompted the chase or released the passenger’s name. WBTV is working to learn more. Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.