NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man wanted in Rockwell shooting arrested, held under $150,000 bond

John Pierre Jandrew was charged.
John Pierre Jandrew was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County man who was wanted by deputies in Rowan County for a shooting in Rockwell on December 17, has been arrested.

33-year-old suspect John “Junkyard” Jandrew was arrested in Rockwell on Friday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Investigators say the victim, identified as 32-year-old Juan Marcelino Gomez, remains in critical condition as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

The shooting happened on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell. Jandrew was out on bond for similar charges stemming from an incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in July.

Detectives have also made two additional arrests in the matter for individuals who they say were hindering the investigation and assisting Jandrew.

Michael Ellis White and his wife, Jennifer Dawn Tucker, have both been arrested for felony obstruction of justice, and White faces an additional charge of altering and destroying evidence in the case.

Bond for Jandrew was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
‘Clearly a senseless act’: Teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro
Investigators are releasing surveillance photos of the male suspect and the vehicle that the...
Suspect who shot at officers after armed robberies in Gastonia taken into custody
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

"I want to provide you an update and let you know steps we are taking to ensure the safety of...
Catawba College president ‘angry and saddened’ at shooting that happened on campus
Medic said they responded to the scene on East Independence Boulevard.
Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Charlotte
CMS students and teachers will return to school Monday following the holiday break.
Safety top of mind as school resumes Monday for CMS students, teachers
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Thursday in Lancaster County, troopers say.
One killed after police chase ends in crash in Lancaster, authorities say