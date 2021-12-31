Man wanted in Rockwell shooting arrested, held under $150,000 bond

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County man who was wanted by deputies in Rowan County for a shooting in Rockwell on December 17, has been arrested.

33-year-old suspect John “Junkyard” Jandrew was arrested in Rockwell on Friday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Investigators say the victim, identified as 32-year-old Juan Marcelino Gomez, remains in critical condition as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

The shooting happened on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell. Jandrew was out on bond for similar charges stemming from an incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in July.

Detectives have also made two additional arrests in the matter for individuals who they say were hindering the investigation and assisting Jandrew.

Michael Ellis White and his wife, Jennifer Dawn Tucker, have both been arrested for felony obstruction of justice, and White faces an additional charge of altering and destroying evidence in the case.

Bond for Jandrew was set at $150,000.

