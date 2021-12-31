First Alert New Year’s Weekend with rain and possible strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-setting high temperatures are likely for Saturday with highs in the mid-70s and isolated rain showers and storms.

More widespread rain and storms are likely Saturday night into Sunday with colder air arriving late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated rain/storms Saturday; more widespread rain and storms on Sunday.

Rain/snow mix possible for the mountains and northern Piedmont Sunday night.

Isolated rain and storms are possible tonight, so take your rain jacket or umbrella with you if you’re heading outside. Overnight low temperatures will stay mild with lower 60s, and patchy dense fog.

We may be setting another record high temperature on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-70s around Charlotte, to the upper 60s around Boone. Breezy conditions will develop through the day Saturday with isolated rain and storms possible.

More widespread rain and possible strong storms are expected overnight Saturday into early Sunday with Sunday morning low temperatures in the lower 60s.

After a rainy start to Sunday, there may be a break in the widespread rain around midday Sunday with more rain developing Sunday evening as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.

Sunday high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

A changeover from a rain-snow mix to snow is possible in the NC mountains and northern Piedmont Sunday night into early Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the 30s across the Piedmont, and 20s in the mountains.

Clearing skies and more sunshine are expected for Monday with chilly temperatures developing.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the Piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures around 50 degrees for Tuesday, and lower 50s for Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s on average.

Another cold front will move through by Thursday, with isolated rain possible, and a wintry mix to light snow possible in the NC mountains Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with lower 50s by Friday.

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

