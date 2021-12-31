Driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, three other vehicles in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say one driver was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Chesterfield County.

This crash happened on US 601 at Dove Sutton Road, approximately one mile north of Pageland around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers say a man was driving a 2015 Daimler tractor-trailer. Troopers say the trucker driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The second driver, who was in a 2013 Hyundai four-door sedan, was killed in the crash. Troopers say this driver was wearing a seatbelt but was killed after being trapped in the vehicle. This driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The third driver was a woman in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV. Troopers say this driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The fourth driver was also a woman who was driving a 2019 Hyundai SUV. Troopers say she was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

There were no other vehicles involved.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer was headed south on US 601, while the Chevrolet Equinox and the SUV were headed north on US 601.

The Hyundai sedan was stopped at a stop sign on Dove Sutton Road when the driver tried to turn left onto US 601.

When the driver tried to make this turn, the sedan was hit by the tractor-trailer.

This collision sent the sedan into the opposite lanes where it was hit again, this time by the Chevrolet Equinox.

The SUV was hit by debris from the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the four-vehicle crash..

