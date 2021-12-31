NC DHHS Flu
Deputies use stop sticks to end stolen car pursuit in Lincoln Co., teens taken into custody

Police Lights (file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were stopped following a pursuit of a stolen car that ended in Lincoln County early Friday.

Lincoln County deputies say an 18-year-old driver was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and a 17-year-old passenger was taken into custody but then turned over to his grandmother.

The chase started in Catawba County and ended in Lincoln County when deputies deployed stop sticks on NC 16 four-lane south of the Catawba-Lincoln County line.

At 2:36 a.m. on December 31, 2021 Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were requested by Catawba County officers to use the tire deflation devices to stop a white in color Honda traveling south on Highway 16 four lane.

The vehicle hit the stop sticks and stopped about a mile down the road with a deflated driver’s side front tire.

Catawba and Lincoln County officers took the driver and a passenger in the vehicle in custody.

No one was injured and no law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the chase.

The stop stick tire deflation devices are new additions to Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies patrol vehicles.

“By officers having the new tool, the chase ended in a few minutes once it entered Lincoln County,” 1st Sgt. A. Alvarado said.

Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

