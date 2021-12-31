NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte COVID-19 testing centers busy ahead of new year

At StarMed in west Charlotte, there have been long lines all week as people try to get a COVID-19 test.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In Mecklenburg County, the most recent COVID-19 data shows the positivity rate remains well above 15%.

Health leaders expect that number to only get higher. The positivity rate needs to be below 5% for a full week to drop the indoor mask mandate.

Related: Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted

Because of those numbers, county health leaders are urging residents to rethink their New Year’s Eve plans.

At StarMed in west Charlotte, there have been long lines all week as people try to get a COVID-19 test. A lot of people are expected there Friday trying to get a test ahead of the new year.

That west Charlotte StarMed location and others across the city open at 9 a.m. At 5:30 a.m. Friday, four cars were already lined up ahead of the opening of the testing site.

StarMed’s workers here have given thousands of tests this week. In fact, at least 20 employees have tested positive this week.

With a shortage of at-home tests, the lines at the location are expected to continue. To help with that, county officials really want people to keep their New Year’s Eve celebrations small to avoid spreading the virus.

Related: ‘That can be your New Year’s resolution’: Mecklenburg Co. leaders urge residents to do their part as positivity rate soars to 15 percent

“Please rethink your New Year’s Eve plans. If you can, make it a smaller gathering. Make it with your immediate family. If not, try to make it outside. Take advantage of this nice warm weather and be outside would be a good way to think about celebrating New Year’s,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher with Novant Health.

While some businesses have canceled their New Year’s Eve celebrations, the city of Charlotte is continuing its annual outdoor event in uptown with entertainment and fireworks. Charlotte Center City Partners said masks and social distancing are a part of those plans.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
‘Clearly a senseless act’: Teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro
Investigators are releasing surveillance photos of the male suspect and the vehicle that the...
Suspect who shot at officers after armed robberies in Gastonia taken into custody
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

Safety top of mind as school resumes Monday
Safety top of mind as school resumes Monday
At Starmed in west Charlotte, there have been long lines all week as people try to get a...
Charlotte COVID-19 testing centers busy ahead of new year
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day
With the positivity rate at 15 percent, it appears the end of the Mecklenburg County mask...
‘That can be your New Year’s resolution’: Mecklenburg Co. leaders urge residents to do their part as positivity rate soars to 15 percent