Body found in Shelby, N.C.; police say early investigation shows no obvious signs of foul play

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials found a body in Shelby Friday morning, police say.

The body was found near Dekalb Street.

According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but it is still early in the investigation.

The person found dead has not yet been officially identified.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information about the discovery.

