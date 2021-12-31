NC DHHS Flu
Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old girl from Davidson County, N.C.

Amber Alert in Davidson County(Davidson County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Davidson County teen believed to have been abducted.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe.

She is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes. She has a Salmon colored bookbag with Wii console.

Deputies believe Sharpe is traveling in a Silver Ford Taurus toward possibly High Point.

Officers have not given a description of the accused abductor.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911.

