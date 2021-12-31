NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County, N.C. teen located

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said missing 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was found
Amber Alert in Davidson County
Amber Alert in Davidson County(Davidson County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was canceled after a Davidson County teen, believed to have been abducted, was found.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not say where 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was located, or if any arrests were made.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sharpe around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies believed Sharpe was traveling in a Silver Ford Taurus toward possibly High Point.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
‘Clearly a senseless act’: Teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro
Charles Thomas Cole, 33, has been charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon,...
Man jailed under $5M bond on charges of attempted murder on 3 officers, armed robberies in Gastonia
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

Latest News

Charlotte becomes first major college in NC to block fans from sports events this season
On Friday, the university sent a message saying classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Jan....
UNC Charlotte classes to be held virtually first two weeks of spring semester
The road will be closed in both directions between Princeton Avenue and Lilac Road.
Stretch of Park Road shut down in Charlotte for hours
Police Lights (file)
Deputies use stop sticks to end stolen car pursuit in Lincoln Co., teens taken into custody