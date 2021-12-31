Amber Alert canceled after Davidson County, N.C. teen located

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was canceled after a Davidson County teen, believed to have been abducted, was found.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not say where 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe was located, or if any arrests were made.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sharpe around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies believed Sharpe was traveling in a Silver Ford Taurus toward possibly High Point.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.