‘We will reload and serve the community’: StarMed strained after 20+ workers test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As COVID-19 cases and tests increase, StarMed is facing a strain.

That’s because more than 20 of its staff in Charlotte tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and had to be removed from the front lines.

20+ of our staff tested COVID+ today and had to be pulled from the front lines. We will reload and serve the community tomorrow to the very best of our ability. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding of the situation we've all found ourselves in together. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) December 29, 2021

Recently, the demand for COVID-19 tests skyrocketed around the holidays leading to hours-long lines and a strain on resources.

People waited at the Tuckaseegee StarMed site in Charlotte for nearly two hours Monday, down from four hours over the weekend. Nearly 19,000 tests were given in just six days across StarMed.

“We will reload and serve the community tomorrow to the very best of our ability,” StarMed said. “Thank you for your continued patience and understanding of the situation we’ve all found ourselves in together.”

Mecklenburg County reported the COVID-19 positivity rate among those being tested is at 15.4 percent, which was reported on December 27.

