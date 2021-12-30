NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘We will reload and serve the community’: StarMed strained after 20+ workers test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

Recently, the demand for COVID-19 tests skyrocketed around the holidays leading to hours-long lines and a strain on resources
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As COVID-19 cases and tests increase, StarMed is facing a strain.

That’s because more than 20 of its staff in Charlotte tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and had to be removed from the front lines.

Related: Hours-long lines show demand for COVID-19 testing

Recently, the demand for COVID-19 tests skyrocketed around the holidays leading to hours-long lines and a strain on resources.

Related: Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas

People waited at the Tuckaseegee StarMed site in Charlotte for nearly two hours Monday, down from four hours over the weekend. Nearly 19,000 tests were given in just six days across StarMed.

“We will reload and serve the community tomorrow to the very best of our ability,” StarMed said. “Thank you for your continued patience and understanding of the situation we’ve all found ourselves in together.”

Mecklenburg County reported the COVID-19 positivity rate among those being tested is at 15.4 percent, which was reported on December 27.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say

Latest News

Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
The EPA received tens of thousands of complaints about the odors that reportedly sickened...
EPA proposes $1.1 million penalty, robust improvements for New Indy over S.C. odor dilemma
Bank of America Stadium and skyline
Duke’s Mayo Bowl will have a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Queen City
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say hospitalizations...
N.C. leaders encourage COVID-19 boosters as positive cases, hospitalizations rise sharply