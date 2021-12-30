Showers for New Year’s - More storms possible Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers continue to be likely right through the New Year.

Then the grand finale will be on Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible again!

This is what we are tracking this week:

Warm, muggy, showery New year

Possible severe storms Sunday

MUCH cooler next week!

The system we tangled with yesterday is still in our backyard but most of the heaviest rain has moved south.

We could still see a few showers or even a gusty thunderstorm this evening before it completely moves along.

Lows will be warm and muggy again with temps only falling to the mid to upper 50s.

New Year’s Eve and Day will be much the same. Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday and the mid-70s on Saturday.

Both days will be warm and quite humid to ring in the New Year. This might be the perfect year to wear that NYE party dress which you would typically have to cover up with a coat. An umbrella might not be a bad idea though.

Showers are possible each day.

The next First Alert kicks in Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will move through and not only bring rain but possibly a few strong to severe storms.

The most likely time for this seems to be the first half of the day. However, models are now trending toward the rain sticking around a bit longer than originally anticipated. Highs will be in the low 70s for one last day.

After the front moves through, the cooler air will start to plunge in. In fact, it may be cool enough for the mountains to see snow showers Sunday night. For now, it doesn’t look like there will be much accumulation, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Next week will be a whole different ballgame. Highs will be back in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

