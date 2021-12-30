Police investigate homicide after man dies from shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday on Hamilton Circle.

Police received a call from a person who said they shot someone but they had left the area.

Officers found a car that had crashed, and the driver was injured with gunshot wounds. Police said 41-year-old Antone Dominique Sloan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are not currently looking for any outstanding suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

