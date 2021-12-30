NC DHHS Flu
Police: Armed robbery suspect shot at police, no officers injured in Gastonia

Police Lights (file)
Police Lights (file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery suspect shot at officers in Gastonia Wednesday evening.

Gastonia police investigated an armed robbery around 6:30 p.m. at a business on W. Franklin Boulevard.

Police said a Black male took off in a black Dodge Ram truck with a USMC sticker on the back.

Officers found the truck in the area of W. Rankin Avenue near N. King Street.

Police said a person in the truck fired shots at officers, while police returned fire. No officers were shot.

A heavy police presence is in the area of W. Rankin Avenue near N. King Street.

Check back to wbtv.com for updates on this developing story.

