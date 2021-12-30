Officials: Two shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place for those on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a high school holiday basketball tournament Wednesday evening at Catawba College in Salisbury.
Emergency responders said two people were shot at the Sam Moir Christmas Tournament, a basketball event that featured schools from Rowan County.
The shooting happened during halftime of West Rowan and North Rowan.
Officials said it started as a fight near the concession stand in the lobby of Goodman Gymnasium before shots were fired.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced that the remainder of the basketball tournament was canceled.
WBTV is at the scene working to get more information.
