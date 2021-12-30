NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: Two shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury

Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place for those on campus
One shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
One shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a high school holiday basketball tournament Wednesday evening at Catawba College in Salisbury.

Emergency responders said two people were shot at the Sam Moir Christmas Tournament, a basketball event that featured schools from Rowan County.

The shooting happened during halftime of West Rowan and North Rowan. 

Officials said it started as a fight near the concession stand in the lobby of Goodman Gymnasium before shots were fired.

Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place for those on campus.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced that the remainder of the basketball tournament was canceled.

WBTV is at the scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say

Latest News

Police: Armed robbery suspect shot at police, no officers injured in Gastonia
Police: Armed robbery suspect shot at police, no officers injured in Gastonia
Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
‘We will reload and serve the community’: StarMed strained after 20+ workers test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
The EPA received tens of thousands of complaints about the odors that reportedly sickened...
EPA proposes $1.1 million penalty, robust improvements for New Indy over S.C. odor dilemma