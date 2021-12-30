Midday Update: Periods of showers, storms continue in central, southern counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an active night, periods of rain continue to bring impacts to areas mainly along and south of Interstate 85.

First Alert: Rain chances continue through tonight

Scattered showers possible NYE

First Alert: Rain, storms likely Sunday before big cooldown

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’re not done with the rain just yet. Numerous showers and storms will bring impacts to our central and southern counties at times today, with a scattered shower chance in the forecast for areas north of I-85. An isolated storm could produce strong/damaging wind gusts, but the severe threat is low overall. Temperatures will top out on either side of 70 degrees for most of the region.

Rain chances will drop into the start of our New Year’s Eve as temperatures climb from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. For those with plans to ring in the New Year, however, anticipate scattered showers and possibly a gusty storm. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to have the rain gear handy just in case!

There is a chance for some rain during those New Year's Eve celebrations. (Source: WBTV)

New Year’s Day will then have the potential for scattered showers before rain turns likely into Sunday. A First Alert is in place late Saturday night through Sunday to account for that likelihood of rain and even the potential for strong to severe storms. Temperatures will still be well above average until the cold front moves through and much cooler conditions work in. There could even be a brief changeover to wintry precipitation for the higher elevations of the mountains as the first weekend of 2022 comes to a close.

Colder, more seasonable temperatures will then return for much of next week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.