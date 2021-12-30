Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Charlotte
Medic said they responded to the scene on East Independence Boulevard
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Thursday in southeast Charlotte.
A person was then pronounced dead by paramedics.
No other information was provided.
