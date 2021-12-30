Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who was found dead in a North Carolina prison early Thursday morning was accused of killing a Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte and another man in Greensboro.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek Moore (#1201849) was found dead in his cell Thursday morning.

NCDPS officials say Moore was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the prison’s first responders performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate Moore, but pronounced Moore dead at 4:56 a.m.

NCDPS says Moore was previously serving a term as a habitual felon after being convicted in Guilford County.

He was released on parole on Aug. 8, 2021 but returned to prison on a parole violation on Oct. 12, 2021. He was projected to be released on June 8, 2022.

Before the parole violation sent him back to prison, Moore was taken into custody in Sept. 2021 in connection to the murder in Charlotte and another in Greensboro.

Moore had been wanted for the murder of a woman found dead in an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa community before his September arrest.

Police say Hurricane Ida evacuee Gabryelle Allnutt was found dead in a Charlotte art studio on Sept. 5. She traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape the storm, according to law enforcement.

Allnutt was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

Moore was also accused in the death of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, of Nashville, Tenn., who was found dead on Patterson Street in Greensboro on Sept. 3.

NCDPS officials say Moore was in court a few weeks ago on the recently filed murder charge.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating. Officials say the Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

