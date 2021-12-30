Gastonia police searching for armed robbery suspect who shot at officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery suspect shot at officers in Gastonia Wednesday evening.

Gastonia police investigated an armed robbery around 6:30 p.m. at the Waffle House on W. Franklin Boulevard.

Police said a suspect robbed someone outside the Waffle House and then went inside and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

Police said a Black male took off in a black Dodge Ram truck with a USMC sticker on the back.

Officers found the truck in the area of W. Rankin Avenue near N. King Street.

GPD officers located truck in area of W. Rankin Ave near N. King St. Suspect fired at officers, & GPD officers returned fire.



After shots were fired, suspect fled once again in truck.



NO officers struck by gunfire. — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 30, 2021

Police said a person in the truck fired shots at officers, while police returned fire. No officers were shot.

Officials don’t know if the suspect was hit or the vehicle has been damaged by the gunfire.

A heavy police presence is in the area of W. Rankin Avenue near N. King Street.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, who is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

