NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Police: Two minors shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Officer Joshua Murray
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident
Rowan County Detectives are actively seeking information that will assist in the arrest of John...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect and girlfriend wanted as man remains critically injured from Rowan Co. shooting
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.

Latest News

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden in call to press Putin to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Malek...
Man found dead in prison was accused of killing Hurricane evacuee in Charlotte, another murder in Greensboro
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Feds press nursing home COVID-19 boosters as staff cases spike
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants approved...
States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing