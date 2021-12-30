NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson says he’s done with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movies

Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of...
Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star said he has no plans to return to ''The Fast and the Furious' film franchise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Fast and the Furious” fans will no longer be able to smell what The Rock is cooking.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed to CNN he will not return to the movie franchise.

Questions about his return resurfaced recently when co-star Vin Diesel publicly posted he wanted Johnson to return to the franchise.

According to Johnson, he told Diesel privately in the past he would not star in another film, and he’s sticking to that.

The wrestler turned actor and producer also said he has no plans to run for president even though a poll showed nearly half of America would like to see him in the White House.

Instead, Johnson is focused on the upcoming film “Black Adam,” the second season of his sit-com “Young Rock,” and his Teremena tequila brand.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
One shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Police: Two minors shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Officer Joshua Murray
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS...
US Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
UNC and USC are playing in Thursday's Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl to feature border clash between Tar Heels, Gamecocks
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down