Duke’s Mayo Bowl to feature border clash between Tar Heels, Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, there have been concerns over large gatherings, with some businesses canceling New Year’s celebrations.

Related: ‘We don’t want to create an unsafe environment’: Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve concert due to COVID concerns

One major event still happening in Charlotte is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game at Bank of America Stadium.

The game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks kicks off Thursday at 11:30 a.

While the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is still a go, other bowl games have been canceled because of COVID-19. Earlier this week, NC State’s bowl game against UCLA was canceled at the last minute out in San Diego.

However, officials in Charlotte feel confident they can continue with Thursday’s big border battle.

Bank of America Stadium is set to host the teams and fans. Since both schools are relatively close, a fairly packed stadium is expected, although there were some tickets still available overnight. They did not have to provide proof of vaccination, but all guests and staff have to wear a mask in indoor spaces. Both teams’ coaches addressed the COVID situation, as did fans.

“We did have a couple positives, which is unfortunate. Nothing to prevent us in playing in the game,” UofSC Coach Shane Beamer said.

“Every day guys are asking me, ‘Coach, do you think we’re gonna play?’ And I’ve said, ‘Stay safe, don’t get sick and we’ll play,’” UNC Coach Mack Brown said.

“It is what it is. Gotta stay as safe as you possibly can, enjoy everything that we can,” USC fan Jay Ellison said.

Both teams are six and six. Right now, UNC is favored to win by nine.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.