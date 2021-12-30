NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Duke’s Mayo Bowl to feature border clash between Tar Heels, Gamecocks

The game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks kicks off Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a spike in positive COVID-19 cases, there have been concerns over large gatherings, with some businesses canceling New Year’s celebrations.

Related: ‘We don’t want to create an unsafe environment’: Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve concert due to COVID concerns

One major event still happening in Charlotte is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game at Bank of America Stadium.

The game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks kicks off Thursday at 11:30 a.

While the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is still a go, other bowl games have been canceled because of COVID-19. Earlier this week, NC State’s bowl game against UCLA was canceled at the last minute out in San Diego.

However, officials in Charlotte feel confident they can continue with Thursday’s big border battle.

Bank of America Stadium is set to host the teams and fans. Since both schools are relatively close, a fairly packed stadium is expected, although there were some tickets still available overnight. They did not have to provide proof of vaccination, but all guests and staff have to wear a mask in indoor spaces. Both teams’ coaches addressed the COVID situation, as did fans.

“We did have a couple positives, which is unfortunate. Nothing to prevent us in playing in the game,” UofSC Coach Shane Beamer said.

“Every day guys are asking me, ‘Coach, do you think we’re gonna play?’ And I’ve said, ‘Stay safe, don’t get sick and we’ll play,’” UNC Coach Mack Brown said.

“It is what it is. Gotta stay as safe as you possibly can, enjoy everything that we can,” USC fan Jay Ellison said.

Both teams are six and six. Right now, UNC is favored to win by nine.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
One shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Police: Two minors shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Officer Joshua Murray
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer

Latest News

UNC and USC are playing in Thursday's Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl to feature border clash between Tar Heels, Gamecocks
Oregon racked up four runs in the ninth inning and went on to knock off and eliminate the Tar...
COVID issues force No. 4 UCLA to cancel game vs UNC
Duke's Mayo Bowl
UNC to face South Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke’s Cutcliffe won’t return after ‘mutual’ separation