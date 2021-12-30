NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burke County inmate dies two days after brought to jail

John Howard Lambert, from Drexel, was taken to jail on Christmas Even for assault on a female
(Storyblocks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate died two days after he was booked into the Burke County Jail.

John Howard Lambert, from Drexel, was taken to jail on Christmas Even for assault on a female.

On December 26, during a routine check, Lambert was found unresponsive. After CPR was attempted, he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the NCSBI to investigate the death of Lambert.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
Police: Two teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Officer Joshua Murray
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident
Rowan County Detectives are actively seeking information that will assist in the arrest of John...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect and girlfriend wanted as man remains critically injured from Rowan Co. shooting
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.

Latest News

7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Officials speak after teens shot at high school holiday basketball tournament in Salisbury
Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous...
N.C. shatters record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives in one day