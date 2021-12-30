Burke County inmate dies two days after brought to jail

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate died two days after he was booked into the Burke County Jail.

John Howard Lambert, from Drexel, was taken to jail on Christmas Even for assault on a female.

On December 26, during a routine check, Lambert was found unresponsive. After CPR was attempted, he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the NCSBI to investigate the death of Lambert.

