NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Avoid cruise travel amid COVID-19 surge, even if vaccinated, CDC says

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC...
The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.(Carnival Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel on cruise ships because of a surge of COVID-19 cases aboard the ships.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in its updated guidance Thursday.

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.

If a traveler opts to go on a cruise anyway, the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days afterwards, even if the person has no symptoms.

People on cruises should wear masks covering their nose and mouth while in shared spaces, stay 6 feet from others, wash hands often and avoid people who are sick.

Passengers who experience illness should stay in their cabin and notify the medical center on the ship immediately.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon return, those who aren’t fully vaccinated should quarantine for five days.

Do not board a ship if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Full guidance on cruise travel is available on the CDC website.

Several cruise ships have reported outbreaks, with the CDC investigating or observing about 88 vessels, and some vessels being denied permission to disembark in some locations, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Catawba College
Police: Two minors shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury
Family members both by blood and by blue came together at the First Baptist Church to say their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Officer Joshua Murray
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident
Rowan County Detectives are actively seeking information that will assist in the arrest of John...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect and girlfriend wanted as man remains critically injured from Rowan Co. shooting
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.

Latest News

A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro...
Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
A group of women from 6 Fit Studios in Canton, Massachusetts gifted Kendra Cucino-D’Allesandro...
Amputee gifted runner blade to get back on her feet
‘We will reload and serve the community’: StarMed strained after 20+ workers test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
Fans came out to Bank of America Stadium Thursday morning for the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the...
South Carolina defeats UNC 38-21 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium