Authorities: 3-year-old N.C. girl shot Christmas Day has died

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 3-year-old girl flown to a western North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day for treatment of what officials described as an “accidental self-inflicted shooting” has died.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Aylee Gordon died late Tuesday at Mission Hospital in Asheville. The sheriff’s office said previously that a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child “had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.”

An investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear if charges will be filed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff says the father of the child is a retired captain at the sheriff’s office.

