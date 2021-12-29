‘We don’t want to create an unsafe environment’: Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve concert due to COVID concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Avett Brothers announced they are cancelling their New Year’s Eve show in Greensboro due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The group from Cabarrus County posted on social media they are postponing the show out of concern for the safety of their fans, crew and band members.

The Avett Brothers were scheduled to perform at their Avett New Year’s Eve show at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The band said they are working on details to reschedule the show.

“It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina,” the band said in a statement. “We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022.”

Seth Avett said on social media that a lot of thought has gone into this decision.

“We don’t want to create an unsafe environment,” he said. “Love to you all.”

