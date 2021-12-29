NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in North Myrtle Beach slapping tail against water

Sissy England captured video of a humpback whale slapping its tail against the water in North...
Sissy England captured video of a humpback whale slapping its tail against the water in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Sissy England)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman had a unique sighting in North Myrtle Beach on Christmas Eve, and no it wasn’t Santa’s sleigh.

Out in the waters, she saw a whale slapping its tail against the water. Sissy England captured the whale on video and sent it to WMBF News. She said the whale was doing the movement for about 5 to 7 minutes.

We reached out to Dr. Robert Young who is professor of Marine Science at Coastal Carolina University.

He confirmed that it’s a humpback whale that was spotted in the North Myrtle Beach waters.

Young said while the purpose of the repeated tail slaps, known as lobtailing, is not entirely clear, it could serve two purposes.

“[I]t is usually thought to be associated either with communication with other whales, as the sound travels some distance underwater, or with foraging, potentially startling fish and causing them to contract and tighten up their schools,” Young said.

He added that there are a few humpback sightings along the Grand Strand every year.

If you have a great picture of video that you would like to share with us, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
Family members and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are saying their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say

Latest News

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of famous racing family, laid to rest in Kannapolis
Family members and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are saying their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, investigators seized approximately 17 pounds of crystal...
Deputies: $800K worth of crystal meth seized in Iredell Co. connected to major drug network
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
SC opioid overdose cases up 53%, typically spike during holiday season
Martha Earnhardt laid to rest
Martha Earnhardt laid to rest