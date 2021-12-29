Staff overwhelmed, patients wait for hours as demand for COVID-19 tests, treatment rises

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The ongoing surge of COVID-19 is forcing medical resources to be stretched thin.

Everything from getting a COVID test to a checkup at an urgent care is taking longer.

However, some people are willing to spend hours to get to the front of the line.

WBTV’s Nikki Hauser talked to people who said they waited between two and five hours Tuesday for a COVID test.

And not only are lines backed up, so are several urgent care clinics.

Eight urgent care clinics told WBTV they did not have day-of availability.

“Busy,” said Torie Manning, AFC Urgent Care state director. “We are very much so inundated right now with more patients than we have hours in a day.”

As COVID and flu cases pile up, staff is slammed and appointments are lacking.

“So a lot of those variables are going to depend on what you’re experiencing,” Manning said.

What’s supposed to be a quick, day-of visit, may turn into hours or days of waiting, if your situation isn’t dire.

And with employees at StarMed and AFC catching COVID themselves, they are being stretched thin.

“They’re getting sick, they’re worn down, we’re working around the clock as best as we can,” Manning said.

Clinics are struggling to keep up with the demand.

This comes as the state hit a 21-percent COVID-19 positivity rate.

In the clinics, it’s even worse.

“We certainly are seeing approximately about a 50% COVID positivity rate with our patient volume, which is way more than we’ve seen this whole time,” Manning said.

Whether in line for a test, or curious about how this plays out, we’ll just have to wait.

Those urgent care clinics are asking their patients to be patient.

They want to take care of everyone but that is a difficult thing to do right now.

They say if you need to be seen now go anyways or try to contact other clinics in your area.

