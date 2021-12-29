NC DHHS Flu
Rowan deputies say man stole gun, valuable shoes, video game consoles, and more in series of larcenies

$700 pair of Air Jordans among the items allegedly taken
Genaro Alberto Alvarado is being held under a bond of $50,000.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have filed charges against a 26-year-old man for allegedly stealing a variety of items.

Genaro Alberto Alvarado is being held under a bond of $50,000 on charges of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of firearm, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a weapon by a felon.

Deputies say Alvarado is accused of taking $1200 cash, several pairs of collectible tennis shoes, a semi-automatic handgun and a PlayStation console, all from a location on Rock Pond Lane on October 1.

Another break-in occurred on October 9 on Ervin Loop Road. Deputies say Alvarado stole 43 pairs of shoes, a Glock handgun, a TV, a laptop computer, a Playstation game console, an Xbox, and coins.

The items stolen are worth more than $10,000, according to investigators.

Many of the items were recovered when deputies searched a house in the 2600 block of Sherrills Ford Road. Deputies say Alvarado lived at that location in a building behind his father’s house.

