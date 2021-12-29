NC DHHS Flu
Road closures planned in uptown Charlotte for bowl game, NYE celebration

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are road closures in Uptown Charlotte to be aware of over the next few days.

Many of those are connected with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Closures for the bowl game will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday around Bank of America Stadium and remain closed through 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, those streets include parts of South Graham, South Mint and Stonewall streets, among several others.

The University of North Carolina and South Carolina are set to face off in the bowl game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The Tar Heels are the nine-point favorites to win the game.

WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer report the following road closures for the game, according to Charlotte DOT:

  • Morehead Street: right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77
  • South Graham Street: between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Mint Street
  • South Mint Street: between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Levine Avenue of the Arts: between South Church Street and South Tryon Street
  • South Graham Street: right southbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • South Mint Street: right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • South Mint Street: between West Stonewall Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • South Mint Street: between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street
  • Stonewall Street: between South Mint Street and South Church Street
  • Stonewall Street: between Church Street and College Street
  • West 1st Street: between South Mint Street and South Church Street
  • West 4th Street: Right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street
  • West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: between South Mint Street and South Church Street

The following streets will closed for Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration, according to the Charlotte DOT:

Tryon Street: between Stonewall Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

Levine Avenue of the Arts: between Church Street and Tryon Street, 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

