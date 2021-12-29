NC DHHS Flu
Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed North Carolina girl in Virginia

Police say the girl was taken to a hospital and died on Christmas Day
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FABER, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say a deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that killed an 8-year-old North Carolina girl and injured two other children.

The Daily Progress reports that police said the crash occurred Saturday on U.S. 29 after a minivan hit a deer.

The preliminary investigation shows that the minivan stopped abruptly and was hit by a tractor-trailer traveling behind it.

Police say the girl was taken to a hospital and died on Christmas Day.

The minivan driver and two passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

A 4-year-old boy secured in a child safety seat was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

