Mom finds naked sex offender inside her home, report says

By WVLT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A mother said she came home to a disturbing sight when she found a wanted sex offender inside her apartment, wearing nothing but her daughter’s new shoes.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of an intruder inside Daphne Crowley’s apartment on Dec. 19, according to WVLT.

Crowley said she was returning home that day and was waiting for her daughter to answer the door.

She said once her daughter opened the door, they realized a stranger was inside their home, naked and wearing a pair of shoes that Crowley had bought her daughter for Christmas.

Crowley said she told her daughter to call the police while she went after the intruder.

“I chased him with these sticks ‘cause had I got a hold of him, I would have beat him. But he ran down the street back into the pathway,” Crowley said.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to find and arrest wanted sex offender 27-year-old Michael Tyler Henegar in a wooded area near Crowley’s apartment.

Officials reported finding several of Crowley’s belongings, including her grandchild’s toothbrush, toothpaste, a Scooby-Doo handbag and an impact drill.

Crowley said she believes it wasn’t the first time Henegar had broke into her home.

“Because when they found him, they found stuff that I knew I had bought and had been looking for,” she said.

She believed Henegar came in through the patio door that her grandchild left unlocked. She said she plans to get an alarm system installed soon.

Until she gets the alarm system, Crowley has her sofa blocking the patio door entrance to her apartment.

“I’m calm now, but at the time I was literally shaking and cried because it’s scary. You think these people are in your house and they are sex offenders and you have your kids running around and you’re thinking you’re safe,” said Crowley.

Crowley said she’s glad Henegar was caught.

Knoxville police reported Henegar was convicted of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl by electronic means in 2014 and has a history of numerous violations for not registering as a sex offender.

