Mecklenburg Co. COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 15 percent, moving further away from end of mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The end of the Mecklenburg County mask mandate continues to appear getting further away.

The county reported the COVID-19 positivity rate among those being tested is at 15.4 percent, which was reported on December 27.

This is the highest positivity rate in Mecklenburg County in some time.

Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to change guidelines and lift the mask requirement if the county’s percent positivity rate drops below 5% for seven straight days.

Previous rules required the rate to be below 5% for 30 straight days before it could be lifted. The county’s indoor mask mandate has been in place since late August.

The 7-day positivity rate is calculated by Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) each day Monday-Friday based on data reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) at noon on the prior day.

These data include only electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Delays in ELR may affect daily testing counts; therefore, to ensure the most complete capture of reported tests, MCPH further delays the 7-day period reported in the graph above by an additional day.

The next COVID-19 percent positivity data update will be published on December 30, 2021.

